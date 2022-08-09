Rugby asylum seekers offered free gym use under scheme
Asylum seekers in a town are being offered free access to a gym to help their health while they wait for a decision on their case.
People from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria have already used the scheme in Rugby, Warwickshire, organisers said.
The partnership has been launched between Rugby College and Community Welcome, a community interest company.
"The chance to get out, exercise and play sport is invaluable," Katherine Bolton, from Community Welcome, said.
When asylum seekers arrive in Rugby, they are assigned to a hotel and can't work until their visas come through, she added.
Community Welcome has also given the new arrivals clothing, books, English lessons and access to Covid-19 vaccinations.
"The guys are cooped up in a hotel for months on end, which can be incredibly difficult from a mental and physical health perspective," Ms Bolton added.
The gym sessions are part of a wider sports project for local asylum seekers, funded by a grant from Warwickshire County Council.
