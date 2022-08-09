Tom Gelfs: Tribute paid to Warwickshire crash victim
The family of a man killed in a car crash described him as caring and "full of banter".
Tom Gelfs, 24, was fatally injured in the crash between a car and a van on the B4463 near Sherbourne, Warwickshire, on 2 July.
His girlfriend was also seriously injured and his family said they were praying for her recovery.
A statement from them said Mr Gelfs "lived life to the absolute full" and "adored everything to do with cars".
It added: "He got on with young and old alike and was always happy to help out if anyone needed anything."
