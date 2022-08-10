Leamington Spa: Victoria Cross soldier's grave to be rededicated
- Published
A war hero's grave is to be rededicated after falling into disrepair.
Cpl William Amey was awarded the Victoria Cross for his actions in the days before the end of World War One.
After the war, he lived in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, and was buried in the town's cemetery after his death in 1940, Warwick District Council said.
The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, with support from groups including the council, worked to have the grave restored.
The Victoria Cross is one of the highest awards for British soldiers and is awarded for extreme bravery.
'Conspicuous bravery'
Just days before the end of the war, on 4 November 1918, a citation for the honour reveals Cpl Amey lead his men against a machine gun nest under heavy fire.
On the same day, he single-handedly attacked another machine gun post in a farmhouse, the citation added.
He was commended for showing "conspicuous bravery".
Cpl Amey, who was born in 1881, was also awarded the Military Medal, which recognises gallantry and devotion to duty, for his actions.
Warwickshire's Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, who will attend the rededication ceremony on 21 August, said Cpl Amey had shown "great bravery and leadership".
"His story is inspiring to us all and an encouraging example for today's youth," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk