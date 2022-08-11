UK heatwave: Carrot lollies keep animals cool in Warwickshire
Carrot lollipops, ice blocks and mud baths are being used at a Warwickshire attraction to keep their animals cool during the heatwave.
Temperatures are set to reach 35C (95F) in the UK over the next few days.
Extra shades and fans have also been brought in to help the animals at Hatton Country World near Warwick.
"It is just little things in the heat of the day when it gets very warm, it just helps to cool them down," Alice Latham, from the attraction, said.
The ice lollies have been made for many of the site's 450 animals, which include sheep, goats and rabbits, while extra shelter has also been put up to provide shade for their human visitors.
Hoses have been used to create areas of mud for the pigs as they cannot sweat, Ms Latham said.
"They are very fair-skinned so they can be burnt, so they use mud to keep themselves cool and it act as a sun cream," she added.
