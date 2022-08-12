Gatwick Airport: Families stranded after meet and greet car keys lost
A man was stranded at Gatwick Airport for more than six hours after a meet and greet company lost his car keys, he says.
After a flight from Venice on Thursday, Alex Jones, was expecting to drive home to Coventry after "paying a premium."
Instead, he and a number of families were left waiting by Go Meet and Greet, Mr Jones said, who is still awaiting news of his car.
The BBC has made several attempts to contact the firm for comment.
Gatwick Airport said it had "no relationship" with the company.
Mr Jones arrived back in the UK at about 11:00 BST with plans to reunite with a friend who was on leave from the Royal Navy.
However, he described enduring several hours of miscommunication and mismatched stories as to why his car had not arrived.
Mr Jones claims a member of staff from the valet company told him, "I won't lie to you, we have misplaced your key."
He said he was left at the airport with other travellers, their families and young children, adding he did not know where his car was.
"It's disgraceful from everyone involved," Mr Jones said.
"It was supposed to be convenient and all it has done is ruin my day."
A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "We are sorry to hear that more of our passengers have had a poor experience with meet and greet parking firms operating from the airport.
"Gatwick Airport has no relationship with these companies and any passengers affected by their actions should contact Trading Standards, which should be able to investigate the matter."
Go Meet and Greet eventually provided a taxi to take him back to his Coventry home, but Mr Jones said he had "no idea what will happen to my car".
"I don't know if or when I will get it back," he said.
