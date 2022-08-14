Five murder arrests over woman's death in Nuneaton
- Published
Three men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.
Police were called to a disturbance at a property in Bucks Hill, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday.
"Emergency services also attended the scene and a woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found deceased inside," Warwickshire Police said.
Officers are treating the death as unexplained.
Those arrested include two women, aged 43 and 36, both from Nuneaton and two men, aged 34 and 40, from the town.
A 32-year-old man of no fixed abode has also been detained.
The woman's next-of-kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
Det Supt Caroline Corfield said: "We are currently exploring a number of lines of inquiry as we attempt to build a picture of what has happened.
"Our thoughts are very much with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time."
Anyone who witnessed any "suspicious activity" in the area on Friday night, until about 01:15 BST on Saturday, has been urged to contact police.