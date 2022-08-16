Wasps Community Foundation charity shut down
A charity run by the Wasps Rugby Club has closed down, the club has said.
The Coventry-based Wasps Community Foundation was "removed from the record" after failing to file its annual accounts, a club statement said.
It added it hoped the charity would be reinstated shortly and the club was currently restructuring its community and foundation activities.
No donations were received during this period, the club said. The Charity Commission is assessing the matter.
Free rugby and netball camps for children had been set up across the Midlands by the charity earlier this year.
Plans have been announced to reinstate the club's foundation and restructure it into two arms to increase community outreach and funded programmes.
The new charitable foundation, expected to be launched in coming months, would focus on not-for-profit programmes and activities funded by donations or third parties, the rugby club has said.
