Blind woman sexually assaulted while waiting for a train at Rugby
- Published
A blind woman was sexually assaulted while waiting for a train, police said.
British Transport Police have released an image of a man they believe may have information after the assault at Rugby train station in Warwickshire.
The force said the woman was stood on the platform with her white cane at about 17:00 BST on 26 July when a man approached her and touched her inappropriately.
Police have appealed for anyone who recognises the man to get in touch.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.