Hundreds of fish saved from Abbey Fields lake to fishery
More than 700 fish have been moved from a lake after hundreds died from low water levels during the heatwave.
Last week Warwick District Council said at least 300 fish had died at Abbey Fields lake in Kenilworth and that nothing could be done to save the others.
The news prompted a huge community effort to save the remaining fish.
Many of the surviving carp are now said to be thriving after being transported to Lavender Hall Fishery on Tuesday.
Initially, the Environment Agency (EA) said it was reluctant to move the fish due to the risk of spreading disease.
It also said more fish would die if they were moved during warm weather.
However, with temperatures dropping this week, councillor Richard Hales secured permission from the EA to find another home for hundreds of the fish, feeing up space at Abbey Fields for the remaining ones.
Tom Lawrie, from Lavender Hall Fishery in Coventry, found out about the situation through a Facebook post his sister showed him.
"I gave them [volunteers] one of my pumps to help stabilise the fish as I couldn't do anything my end without permission from the EA and the council," Mr Lawrie said.
Over the weekend and on Monday volunteers added 19,000 litres of fresh water, while pumps and aerators were used to try and increase oxygen levels.
However, the situation moved at pace after the EA granted permission for the move.
Volunteer Calum Thorpe said "not one fish died" during Tuesday's move, with Mr Lawrie adding the fish were doing great in their new home.
"Despite there being a risk of spreading disease by moving the fish, it was a matter of urgency as the fish were dying and I was willing to take that risk," Mr Lawrie said.
He added that due to the lake at Abbey Fields not being used for fishing, the risk of disease was significantly lower.
While the remaining fish in Abbey Fields lake have more room for the time being, a long-term solution is yet to be found, with climate change making the chance of further heatwaves more likely, and in the meantime the carp are expected to breed.
Mr Hales said the next step would be to hold a meeting with the council, the EA, Severn Trent Water and the community.
"The community has been phenomenal, it is only right to get them involved," he added.
