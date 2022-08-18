Refugee leisure pass scheme in Rugby extended
A free leisure centre membership scheme for refugees in Warwickshire is to be extended due to demand.
Since May, free three-month memberships have been available at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre in Rugby with 75 being taken up.
The scheme is open to new refugees who had entered the UK within the last 12 months, operator Better said.
It will now be extended to six months and has been widened to include young children.
Lisa Fletcher, general manager for the centre, said: "We have been delighted by the success of Rugby scheme to date.
"The war in Ukraine and the arrival of many Ukrainians in the UK highlighted the plight of refugees from all over the world and we wanted to do our bit to help."
