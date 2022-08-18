Teen dies in motorbike crash with car in Coventry
- Published
A teenager driving a motorcycle that police suspect was stolen has died in a crash with a car.
The 19-year-old man was riding on Longford Road, near St Thomas Church, Coventry, on Wednesday at about 23:30 BST.
Paramedics said he was in a critical condition when they arrived and died shortly afterwards.
The driver of the Ford Kuga stopped at the scene and has been helping with the investigation, officers said.
The bike has been seized for forensic examination.
