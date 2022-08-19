Motorcyclist killed in Coventry crash named
A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a car in Coventry has been named by police as 17-year-old Luke Cleary.
The collision happened on Longford Road, near St Thomas Church, on Wednesday at about 23:30 BST.
West Midlands Police said it was keen to trace another motorcyclist who had been at the scene at the time.
It said the driver of the car stopped and continued to help officers with inquiries.
Addressing the second motorcyclist, Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "You left as your friend was dying at the roadside, and you will have information which is crucial to our investigation and will help Luke's family better understand the tragic circumstances of Wednesday evening."
The force said the motorcyclists were known to have been riding around the area for some time before the crash.
Det Sgt Hughes also praised the numerous witnesses who had come forward, some providing video footage, which he said had allowed officers to get a clearer understanding what happened.
He added the force understood the strength of feeling in the local community and said extra patrols would be put on in the area.
