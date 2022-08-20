Coventry search for 1,000 nurses to fill NHS shortages
An NHS trust in Coventry and Warwickshire is recruiting an extra 1,000 nurses to staff the region's health and care services.
Project 1000 is a five-year plan and has been set up in response to the national shortage of nurses.
Students are being invited to Coventry University's Nursing Careers Open Day to find out more about the courses available.
It takes place on Saturday from 10:00BST.
The Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System (ICS) has said it is keen to attract the next generation of nurses.
"We hope the 1,000 nurses campaign will open up more placement opportunities across health and social care to allow us to increase the number of places we have on our nursing courses," said Professor Lisa Bayliss-Pratt, pro-vice-chancellor for Health and Life Sciences at Coventry University.
