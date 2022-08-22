M42-M6 link road to shut for HS2 works
- Published
A key stretch of the M42 motorway is set to close to allow work on the HS2 high-speed rail line.
The M42-M6 westbound link road in Water Orton will be shut between 21:00 and 05:00 BST, from Monday until Saturday 3 September.
A lane will also remain shut on the motorway throughout the period.
A diversion route will be in place with drivers to be directed via the M42 southbound to junction six.
The work will see initial ground investigations and earthworks.
Further earthworks will be carried out in the central reservation ahead of building a viaduct to carry the HS2 line over the road network in the area.
