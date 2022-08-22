Luke Cleary ride-out: Police hurt when fireworks thrown
Police officers were injured when fireworks were thrown at a ride-out in memory of a teenage motorcyclist.
West Midlands Police had urged people not to attend the event in the wake of 19-year-old Luke Cleary's death, due to safety fears.
But large numbers attended and "pockets of disorder" broke out in the Longford Road area of Coventry.
The police helicopter was monitoring the ride-out and captured images of the perpetrators, the force said.
Mr Cleary's bike collided with a Ford Kuga at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
Supt Ronan Tyrer said: "We fully understand the strength of feeling around Luke Cleary's untimely and tragic death, however there is no justification for this type of behaviour.
"Police officers being attacked is unacceptable whatever the circumstances. Our staff work tirelessly to protect the public and help those in their time of need.
"I have a dedicated team working around the clock to identify those involved in the disorder with a review of CCTV and bodycam footage currently under way."
