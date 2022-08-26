Rugby bandstand returned to former glory
- Published
An old bandstand has been returned to its former glory following a restoration project.
The structure in Rugby, Warwickshire, built in 1932, had become so deteriorated the council put fencing around it amid safety concerns.
The local authority secured funding from developments to pay for the restoration, which began in January.
A councillor said she was delighted to see a piece of the town's heritage preserved.
Rugby Borough Council said specialist builders were brought in who studied past photographs of the bandstand to ensure the project remained faithful to the original construction.
Shilton-based TR Ellis & Co Limited dismantled the bandstand before restoring and replacing components.
The original cedar shingle roof has been replaced by a zinc-covered one, while bespoke railings and a gate, inspired by the bandstand's original wooden panelling, have been added.
Timber columns and spandrels have been recreated, and the decorative wooden finials on the roof have been restored and refitted.
Lighting and electrics have also been installed.
Councillor Kathryn Lawrence says the work is part of a wider improvement programme for the site of the bandstand, Whitehall Recreation Ground, which has included a new play area, skatepark and paths.
"The bandstand has stood in Rugby's oldest public green space for 90 years, so we're delighted to preserve this piece of the borough's history for future generations," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk