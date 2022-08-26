New Coventry minor injuries unit opens to ease pressure
A new minor injuries unit (MIU) has opened in Coventry in a bid to ease demand on the city's A&E.
Staff at the unit at University Hospital will treat people with serious but not life-threatening injuries, like sprains and skin infections.
It follows huge pressures on hospitals which have suffered long waits at emergency departments in recent months.
The redevelopment is the first phase of a government-funded £15m expansion project.
The unit is now based on the ground floor next to the hospital's main entrance to make it easier for patients to access.
Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, said staff had received "fantastic feedback" from patients.
The MIU is open 24 hours a day and has 15 treatment rooms.
Staff can also perform same-day reconstructive plastic surgery for patients with minor hand injuries.
The second phase of the redevelopment of services will see the A&E department expanded and include dementia-friendly cubicles.
