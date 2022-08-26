Harry Styles announces Coventry Building Society Arena tour date
Harry Styles has announced a show in Coventry as part of his 2023 European tour.
The former One Direction star will be supported by indie duo Wet Leg for his performance at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 22 May next year.
Coventry will be the first of five shows in the UK, which also includes performances in London, Cardiff and Edinburgh, and the only Midlands gig.
Tickets will go on sale from 10:00 BST on 2 September.
The tour announcement follows the recent release of the singer's third solo album, Harry's House, with hits including Late Night Talking and As It Was.
The album spent six weeks at number one and earnt Styles a Mercury Prize nomination.
"We are thrilled to be welcoming Harry Styles to Coventry Building Society Arena as part of his European tour," said the venue's commercial director, Paul Michael.
"This is an incredible opportunity to see one of the world's biggest stars right here in Coventry and the West Midlands."
The Watermelon Sugar singer performed in Coventry over the summer when he headlined Radio 1's Big Weekend in the city.
