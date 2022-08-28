Images released in Coventry firework disorder probe
- Published
Police have released images of three people they want to speak to following disorder which saw fireworks thrown at officers in Coventry.
Eight people were arrested after police were hurt at a ride-out in memory of 19-year-old motorcyclist Luke Cleary.
West Midlands Police previously released video of fireworks being thrown in the Longford area.
The force had a "great response" and a man has been identified, but it wanted help to identify others.
Due to safety concerns, people were urged not to join the ride-out last Sunday. But large numbers attended, and "pockets of disorder" broke out.
Officer said the video showed fireworks "repeatedly being hurled at a police van putting police officers and members of the public in danger".
Following the arrests across Coventry this week, seven people have been released on police bail "with strict bail conditions that are actively being monitored", police said.
A 30-year-old man was charged with driving offences and remanded to appear at court on Thursday.
"As we continue into the bank holiday weekend, officers will be out patrolling, in particular the areas of Henley and Longford and engaging with the community," a force spokesperson said.
"Our investigation into the disorder continues and we want to thank those who have got in touch with information."
Mr Cleary died after his motorbike collided with a car on Longford Road, near St Thomas Church, at about 23:30 BST on 17 August.
