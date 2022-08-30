Business unsure of future amid Coventry redevelopment plans
Owners of a bar said they are unsure of their future redevelopment plans.
The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project.
But Kieran Jones, from the Yard, said they do not know what the plans mean for them.
Coventry City Council said it will contact businesses when more information about the programme is available.
Plans to knock down the arcade and other buildings for housing, leisure and retail were approved last year and will see new shops, flats and restaurants built.
Businesses within the City Arcade, which will also be demolished under the plans, have previously raised concerns about how they will be affected by the work.
Mr Jones said: "As far as we are aware it is 100% to be demolished, we are just waiting for a message from the council really to say 'this is your deadline, we need you to be out'.
"Everything we have found out has been from the media, we have had no contact from the council, nothing.
"They are saying they are trying to help businesses to relocate but I am getting the same message from a lot of the businesses around here."
The city council said: "All tenants affected by the City Centre South compulsory purchase order (CPO) have been contacted by the council and will be contacted again once further information around the programme for development is available.
"Whilst both the council and the developer hope to be on site next year no timetable for demolition has been finalised nor can it be, in advance of the CPO being confirmed.
"The council is sign-posting all affected tenants to a register of available units in the City Centre in order that affected businesses are able to look at options available to them."
