Warning about Coventry's Godiva festival road closures
Letters have been sent to Coventry residents warning them about road closures and noise disruption from this weekend's Godiva festival.
The event - moved back due to Radio 1's Big Weekend - is to be held in War Memorial Park from Friday until Sunday.
A number of roads will be closed for the festival with performances on until 22:30 BST.
Up to 40,000 people are expected to attend and acts include The Libertines, Tom Grennan and Bananarama.
The following roads will be closed from 16:00 BST until midnight on Friday, 10:00 until midnight on Saturday and 10:00 until 20:30 on Sunday:
- Leamington Road northbound between Daventry Road and Warwick Road
- Kenilworth Road north-eastbound and restricted right turn to Leamington Road
- Coat of Arms Bridge Road between Kenilworth Road and Stivichall Croft
- Stivichall Croft between Coat of Arms Bridge Road and Armorial Road
