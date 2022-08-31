Huge lorry fire shuts M6 motorway near Coventry
A huge lorry fire shut a stretch of the M6 motorway outside Coventry in the early hours of Wednesday.
Firefighters were called to reports of a HGV trailer alight on the southbound carriageway between junction 3 and junction 2 at about 01:04 BST.
Pictures taken at the scene showed thick plumes of smoke being emitted from what was left of the vehicle.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said no injuries had been reported.
Two lanes remain closed and National Highways has warned motorists to expect long delays.
