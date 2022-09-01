New fencing for Coventry woodland blighted by fly-tipping
Up to £35,000 is to be spent on a Coventry beauty spot blighted by fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.
Piles Coppice is an ancient woodland spanning 21 hectares (52 acres) and provides recreational facilities for cyclists and walkers.
New fencing and bollards, paid for by National Highways, aim to prevent rubbish being dumped and off-road motorbikes being driven in the woods.
The woodland is close to the new £61m flyover on the A46 in Coventry.
National Highways said it worked with Octavius, which built the flyover, to replace the damaged fencing and add new bollards around the woodland, which is managed by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.
Anita Prashar, National Highways programme leader, said: "Piles Coppice is a beautiful area and is incredibly popular with both cyclists and walkers.
"We wanted to do something to help protect this important wildlife haven and leave a lasting legacy which will help to benefit local residents as well as motorists using the new £61m flyover.
"The new measures we have put in place will play a major part in deterring anti-social behaviour and will help people to feel safer and to continue making the most of the area."
