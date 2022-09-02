Grennan hoping for big entrance at Coventry's annual Godiva Festival
Singer Tom Grennan says he is hoping to make a big entrance at Coventry's Godiva Festival ahead of his headline performance on Saturday.
The Libertines and Bananarama are also topping the bill at the three-day festival at War Memorial Park.
Up to 40,000 people are expected to attend the event at the weekend.
Grennan said he felt a "special connection" with Coventry as he returns for his second show in the park after Radio 1's Big Weekend in May.
"My grandma is from here. My manager is from here. I've got a lot of friends here now," the Little Bit of Love singer told BBC CWR.
"And obviously Sky Blues are here, I've been an adopted fan. I've been following it closely for a few years."
Speaking about his performance, he said: "It's got to be a big entrance, hopefully something special will happen.
"We're still trying to make things work... It's my first ever time headlining a festival and I'm doing it in Coventry and it's crazy."
The family-friendly festival started in 1998 and aside from the music, over the three days visitors can enjoy attractions including a fairground, arcade, sports zone and craft demonstrations.
Tickets were introduced in 2019 and the most expensive day pass this year costs £17.50 on the door.
Letters have been sent to local residents warning them about road closures and noise disruption as thousands of people descend on the city.
The following roads will be affected by closures from 16:00 BST until midnight on Friday, 10:00 until midnight on Saturday and 10:00 until 20:30 on Sunday.
- Leamington Road northbound between Daventry Road and Warwick Road
- Kenilworth Road north-eastbound and restricted right turn to Leamington Road
- Coat of Arms Bridge Road between Kenilworth Road and Stivichall Croft
- Stivichall Croft between Coat of Arms Bridge Road and Armorial Road
