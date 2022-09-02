Coventry Amazon workers 'ready to take strike action'
- Published
Workers at an Amazon warehouse are prepared to take industrial action over pay, a union says.
According to GMB, more than 300 workers at the Coventry centre have taken part in a consultative ballot, with 97% indicating they are ready to strike.
Some staff at the Lyon's Park site took part in protests last month over what they called an "insulting" pay offer.
Amazon said it had increased pay and offered a "comprehensive benefits package" to employees.
Staff at other Amazon centres including Swindon and Tilbury in Essex also staged informal protests in anger at a pay offer in August.
A formal ballot will have to be held before any action is taken.
The union said it would meet with members to discuss next steps, including the potential of a formal strike ballot.
Union members were "rightly furious" and ready to walk out, said senior GMB organiser Amanda Gearing.
"They're being offered 35p [more] an hour during the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation - and that's from a company worth more than one trillion pounds."
She called on Amazon to "get round the table" with the union if it wanted to "keep its empire running".
Amazon said: "Starting pay for Amazon employees has increased to a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 an hour, depending on location.
"This represents a 29% increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon associates since 2018.
"On top of this, employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals, an employee discount and more, which combined are worth thousands of pounds annually, as well as a company pension plan."