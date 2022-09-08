Motofest Coventry: Full list of road closures ahead of festival
Thousands of people are expected to descend on Coventry for the annual Motofest Festival this weekend.
The two-day event kicks off from 10 September and is set to include racing demonstrations, static displays and live music linked to the city's motoring heritage.
Attendees can also expect classic and modern car displays across the city centre as well as a ring road circuit.
To accommodate the festival, a number of roads will be closed.
The full events programme will be based around the past, present and future theme, organisers have said.
On 10 and 11 September, the following roads will be shut:
- Ring road clockwise J4 - 8 (main carriageway: London Road to Holyhead Road)
- Ring road anticlockwise J8 - 4 (main carriageway: London Road to Holyhead Road)
- All ring road entry/exit slip roads, ring road J5 (Mile Lane/Little Park Street)
- All ring road entry/exit slip roads, ring road J6 (Friargate/Warwick Road/Manor House Drive) but access to and from the rail station and Central 6 from Warwick Road (inbound) will be maintained.
- All ring road entry/exit slip roads, ring road J7 (The Butts/Croft Road & SkyDome)
- Warwick Road, both directions from Eaton Road/Central 6 junction to the junction of New Union Street and Greyfriars Lane (The Wave). Access to Greyfriars Lane and Barracks Car Park will be maintained from police station side of New Union Street
- Manor Road station side to rear of Friargate
- Short Street (J4), in its entirety
- Contra-flow for traffic heading inbound on London Road, which will be unable to join ring road clockwise at J4; Instead it will be fed via the contra-flow onto the anticlockwise carriageway.
- Hales Street in front of Old Fire Station (Millennium Place)
- The Burges, Cross Cheaping, Ironmonger Row, Trinity Street, Hales Street: Buses only
In a bid to reduce the impact on residents in the area, there will be additional traffic management measures in the Earlsdon area.
All public transport serving New Union St, Greyfriars Road and Warwick Road will be diverted, organisers added.
"This year MotoFest Coventry will be back bigger and bolder than ever, with a non-stop cultural celebration of the city's motoring past, present and future," James Noble, the MotoFest Coventry festival director, said.
Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, cabinet member for events at Coventry City Council, added: "Coventry has an amazing history and ongoing exciting story to tell on transport, innovation and how we are at the forefront of automotive design and technology."
