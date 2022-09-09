MotoFest Coventry postponed after Queen Elizabeth II dies

MotoFest
City centre roads in Coventry would have been closed as the two-day MotoFest took place

A motoring festival that was set to see streets in Coventry closed, has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thousands of people were expected in the city from Saturday, for the two-day annual MotoFest festival.

"The postponement will extend to all supporting events," organisers said.

The last full festival took place in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation.

Further information about future dates for the festival will be given in due course, organisers said.

