Coventry University students to return to 'subdued' atmosphere
Students arriving for the first day of term at Coventry University have been told to expect a different atmosphere, following the death of the Queen.
The University's Provost, Ian Dunn, said that while it would continue "general business as usual" it would be following government protocols.
He said the mood would be "subdued and respectful", with flags at half mast.
The university also said it would "assess all activity during the period of mourning".
