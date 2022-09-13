Warwickshire woman's 'magical' memories of watching Queen's coronation
As people reflect on the Queen's record 70-year reign, one woman from Warwickshire who was present at the start of it said the excitement of the moment had left her ill.
Pauline Pearson was just nine when she and her father travelled to London for the coronation in June 1953.
He had won two tickets in a national ballot to be in Green Park, Piccadilly for the event.
Ms Pearson described the appearance of the Queen's golden coach as "magical".
But she was so overwhelmed at one point, she said her father had to take her away from the crowds to be sick behind the stands.
Ms Pearson from Stratford-upon-Avon said she had only been to London once before, for the Festival of Britain in 1951, and to see the Queen on her coronation day was beyond her "wildest dreams".
"My mum, dad and I travelled to London the day before to stay with friends," she said.
"My mum stayed behind on the day to watch on the friends' newly acquired television.
"I remember getting up and leaving the house in the dark, because we had to travel into London by tube and be in our seats by 7am."
She said her father had been brave taking a "fidgety nine-year-old".
People cheered she said as loudspeakers announced the news Edmund Hillary and Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay of the British Mount Everest Expedition had conquered Mount Everest.
As the procession started to appear, her father took photographs.
One by one, she said she saw the heads of state, Commonwealth contingents and prime minsters pass by, before members of the royal family appeared and then the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.
However, her experience was only completed when the film of the coronation service itself came out in cinemas, complete with Sir Laurence Olivier's commentary.
Two years later, the Queen and Prince Philip visited King Edward's School in Edgbaston.
"I was in my first year at KEHS [King Edward VI High School for Girls] next door and was able to see them at close quarters as they walked past us in the shared grounds of both schools," she said.
"Needless to say, another special occasion."
