Shakespeare museums in Stratford-upon-Avon to close for Queen's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II leaving the birthplace of Shakespeare with Sir Fordham Flower during a visit to Stratford-upon-Avon in 1957Getty Images
The Queen was pictured leaving the birthplace of Shakespeare with Sir Fordham Flower in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1957

Shakespeare's family homes in Warwickshire will be closed on 19 September to mark the Queen's state funeral.

Shakespeare's Birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon, Anne Hathaway's Cottage and Shakespeare's New Place will be shut, along with the museum's reading room.

The Great Garden at New Place will be open as a space for public reflection.

The Queen "enjoyed a close relationship with Shakespeare" and the town, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said.

She visited in "almost every decade in her long reign," the charity added.

The Queen spoke to Romeo and Juliet actors Sam Troughton and Mariah Gale during a visit to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in 2011

The trust said it made the decision to close the properties "as a mark of respect".

Anne Hathaway's Cottage was where Shakespeare's wife lived and New Place was his family home in the Warwickshire town for 19 years.

The reading room provides access to the museum's collections.

As well as actors, she spoke to make-up artists during her visit to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in 2011

The Queen's funeral will take place at 11:00 BST on 19 September in Westminster Abbey.

Before then, her coffin will be on display in Edinburgh and then London for the public to pay their respects.

