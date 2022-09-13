Queen Elizabeth II: 'I wanted my daughter to see a moment in history'
A Coventry mum said her family decided to "just drop everything" to pay tribute to the Queen by laying flowers at Buckingham Palace.
Hannah, who was with crowds who saw the new King drive by on Sunday, had wanted her six-year-old daughter Heidi to see the historic moment.
She hopes Heidi will remember her visit and "be able to share her story with her children and her grandchildren".
Thousands of people are set to travel to London over the next few days.
Hannah, who also travelled with her partner, mother and sister, said they were "very glad" they visited.
"We wanted to do something as a family," she said.
"While we were stood in the queue we just heard all these cheers and saw arms of phones going up and we thought what's going on? And the King himself went past with Camilla in the car."
She said her daughter was "quite taken aback" when they reached Buckingham Palace and had drawn pictures of the Queen's beloved corgis to leave as a tribute.
The tributes made "an amazing sight and one that we will remember forever," she added.
"Hopefully my daughter will be able to share her story with her children and her grandchildren that she went to London in the week of mourning."
Members of the public are expected to queue for hours to pay their respects to the Queen, who will lie in state in Westminster Hall before her funeral on Monday.
Passengers have been warned train services to the capital will be very busy with extra services laid on.
A period of national mourning is in place for the Queen who died on Thursday, aged 96.
