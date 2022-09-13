Food given away by Warwick firm as events cancelled amid mourning
A catering firm is offering to give away free food parcels after booked events were cancelled due to the death of the Queen.
Flying Pig Catering in Warwickshire said there was a variety of food, including fresh vegetables, chicken, tacos to be collected or dropped off.Founder Matt Jaynes said he hoped homeless charities or foodbanks would put it to good use.
Two of five events over the weekend were cancelled with another reducing the amount of food needed, he said.
"We had five events booked in over the weekend and unfortunately two of them cancelled and another reduced from like a thousand people to 600," Mr Jaynes said.
"So yes, it wasn't the best weekend and as a result of that we have products left over and stock left over.
"I was trying to donate to foodbanks or homeless charities, anywhere that can potentially use it."
'Creative cooking'
A women's refuge was due to collect some parcels from the firm's unit in Warwick at about 16:00 BST and he appealed to other charities to get in touch.
Drop offs could be organised or people can collect, ideally on Tuesday given the shelf life of the food, he said.
"We're just trying to find any local organisations or charities that could potentially do something with it," he said.
"With a bit of creative cooking there's the possibility of feeding about 150 people with what we'd like to donate.
"We just want to see this stock go to a good home."