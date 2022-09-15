Queen Elizabeth II: Portrait centre-stage in Coventry driveway art gallery
A huge portrait of the Queen created during the pandemic has gone on display on the artist's driveway near Coventry.
Lorraine Douglas only took up painting during the first lockdown, but produced canvases featuring the likes of the monarch and Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Her eight-foot-tall portrait of the Queen raised thousands of pounds for charity and visited Buckingham Palace.
Ms Douglas said it was "a complete honour" to exhibit the portrait next to one of the Duke of Edinburgh.
They feature centre-stage in a street gallery on her driveway in Allesley, Warwickshire.
Ms Douglas, who lives with chronic pain, said she used art as a way to get her through nights when she was unable to sleep.
"I have a few health conditions and struggled during the lockdowns, I needed to keep my mind active and wanted to do something that could help others," she told BBC CWR.
She said the canvases of the Queen and Prince Philip were "painted with my heart and the limited abilities that I have".
"It felt quite deep painting the portraits, I got lost in the process and thoroughly enjoyed it," she said.
The artworks have helped to raise £10,000 for local charity Zoe's Place, a hospice for babies and infants.
The artist has now been asked to make some souvenirs featuring her portraits.
Donations from the sales will go to the Bliss neonatal charity.