Just Stop Oil protests: Activists gather at Kingsbury oil depot
About 50 protesters have been staging a sit-in at an oil terminal.
Members of the Just Stop Oil group gathered with banners blocking an entrance of the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Tamworth on Wednesday.
Warwickshire Police said officers were at the scene. It is not thought any arrests have been made.
North Warwickshire Borough Council obtained a High Court injunction against protests taking place outside the depot in April.
The order gives a power of arrest outside the terminal and at the junctions of nearby roads.
Some tankers were prevented from getting on to the site from about midday on Wednesday, when the protest began, and it is believed trucks have been directed to another entrance.
A local business owner who said he operated a firm that runs fuel tankers in and out of the base confronted the activists and urged police to "get these idiots out the way".
The man, who did not wish to be named, said unidentified activists had previously "drilled the sidewalls of 364 tyres" on trucks, vans and cars at the terminal, a nearby truck works and another neighbouring depot, causing damage put at £184,000, as well as tunnels being dug under two roads leading to the site.
Zoe Cohen, from Just Stop Oil, highlighted the new King's comments to the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow last year that "we're out of time" in terms of the damage being caused to the environment.
"He said time has run out and we need to be on a wartime footing, a war-like footing, and that's the level of transformation we need in society," she said.
In a statement, Warwickshire Police said the force was aware of protest activity in Kingsbury and officers were in attendance.
