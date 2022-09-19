Queen's funeral: NHS workers and volunteers take part in service
A health worker who delivered the first Covid-19 vaccination outside of clinical trials, said it was an "honour and privilege" to play a role in the Queen's funeral.
May Parsons, a modern matron at University Hospital in Coventry, administered the vaccine to Margaret Keenan in December 2020.
She joined members of the Civilian Services Contingent, with some marching with the Queen's coffin.
Others were in the congregation.
Ms Parsons met the Queen in July as the NHS was awarded the George Cross - one of the last ceremonial medal presentations the monarch took part in.
She and other front-line workers accepted the award on behalf of the health service at a small ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Speaking before the funeral, she said the meeting the Queen had been "full of life and humorous - her sense of humour was top notch".
"She was so lovely, she was so funny," she added, "it was such a special time."
"To have those moments with her made her passing more painful."
Three volunteers from St John Ambulance England and another from St John Ambulance Cymru - marched in the funeral procession.
Diana Martin, St John Ambulance's unit manager for Leicester Central Event Services said it was a "privilege" to be selected to take part.
Jane Van-Tiel, 47, from Pontypridd, St John Ambulance Cymru's county support manage, added she was honoured to represent Wales.
Hundreds of volunteers from the voluntary organisation will be providing medical support across London and Windsor.
The Queen was Sovereign Head of the Order of St John - an order of chivalry - and patron to St John Ambulance. Those roles now pass to King Charles III.