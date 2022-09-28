The domestic abuse survivor building a women's refuge in Rugby
A domestic abuse survivor is crowdfunding to create a women's refuge for other victims of violence.
Natalie Brown hopes to raise £150,000 to renovate a property she has bought in Rugby for the purpose.
If successful, the refuge would comprise seven en-suite rooms for women escaping abuse, addiction and homelessness as well as a communal area for workshops and childcare.
"My hope is it allows women to become bold, brave and beautiful," she said.
Ms Brown fled an abusive relationship 20 years ago and came to stay with her mother in Rugby.
"I was fortunate to go and live with my mum but not every woman has somewhere to go," she said. "That's why it's on my heart to do this."
'Lives transformed'
Her plan is to create B3 Rugby which she hopes will become a blueprint for other refuges elsewhere.
The Victorian semi in Rugby town centre is in need of total renovation, Ms Brown said. "It's in quite a state."
Plans have been sent to Rugby Council and a contractor has been appointed to start work in January if successful.
The money raised will be spent on renovations and furnishing the rooms, Ms Brown said, "and getting it up to scratch for the women".
So far, Ms Brown, who runs an online lifestyle channel, has raised more than £10,000.
"My dream is that these women come in, carrying whatever challenges, but their lives are transformed and they're able to leave being a completely different person," she said.
