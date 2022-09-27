Coventry stabbing: Teenager seriously injured in city attack

Police at the scene in Broadgate, Coventry
The boy was stabbed just before 14:00 BST

A teenager has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Coventry city centre.

The 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital to be treated for serious stab wound injuries to his leg, West Midlands Police said.

Officers have put cordons in place in Broadgate and Rover Road following the attack which happened just before 14:00 BST.

The force has increased patrols in the area "to offer reassurance".

"Please speak to us if you have concerns," said a force spokesperson.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack has been urged to contact police.

Police also cordoned off a section near the market

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics