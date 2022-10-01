Teen motorcyclist dies in Brinklow crash with car
- Published
A teenage motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Warwickshire.
The 18-year-old was riding his bike on the B4029, Brinklow Road, near Coventry, on Friday at about 15:50 BST, police said.
The biker died at the scene and officers said his family have been informed and offered support.
Witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage recorded near the scene at the time of the collision have been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.