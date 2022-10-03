Kenilworth coach crash leaved man badly injured
- Published
A crash involving a car and a coach has left a man in his 60s seriously injured.
Warwickshire Police wants to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision near Kenilworth on Saturday evening.
The force says it happened at the junction of the A46 northbound outside the town at around 17:45 BST.
Emergency services were sent to the scene and the driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his body.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
