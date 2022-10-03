'Much loved' Bedworth Civic Hall to close permanently
- Published
An entertainment venue in Warwickshire is to close permanently as part of the council's redevelopment plans.
Bedworth Civic Hall was used as a vaccination centre during the pandemic, and has failed to reopen to the public.
The borough council said the "overwhelming" cost of maintaining the venue, first opened in 1973, made it no longer viable.
"We know people will feel the loss of a much-loved building like this," said council leader Kris Wilson.
In its heyday the venue welcomed the likes of Morecambe and Wise and Luciano Pavarotti, while also providing a stage for local amateur performers.
However, the building was "no longer fit for purpose," the council said, adding the decision had been made "reluctantly."
Redevelopment plans for the wider area could see a new theatre, library, housing and office space built.
Mr Wilson described the proposals as a "bold vision, ambition and aspiration" for the town.
"We will give people the chance to be involved in and influence these proposals as they develop further," he said.
"These are bright days for Bedworth, without a doubt."
