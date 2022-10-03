Long delays after crash closes stretch of M40
- Published
A "serious collision" has caused long delays on the M40 in Warwickshire.
National Highways said the motorway heading south between junctions 16 and 15 was closed.
It added Warwickshire Police and other emergency services were at the scene and the carriageway would remain shut to allow the crash to be investigated.
Queues of slow-moving traffic stretched back five miles (8km) at one stage and a diversion was set up to take vehicles around the affected area.
One lane has since reopened following the crash which happened at about 16:00 BST, reducing the length of queuing traffic.