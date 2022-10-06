Coventry academy staff to strike over excessive workloads, union says
- Published
Up to 50 members of staff at a Coventry academy are to go on strike in a dispute about excessive workloads and pressure on teachers.
Concerns have been raised over a number of issues at West Coventry Academy and more concessions were needed, the National Education Union (NEU) said.
Teaching hours had recently been increased with plans to increase them further in subsequent years.
All union members voted to take strike action on 11 October, the NEU added.
"Since the beginning of the ballot, the school have already further increased teaching hours to the highest for any secondary school in Coventry, and plan to further increase hours in subsequent years," a union spokesperson said.
"This would be significantly out of line with norms not just in Coventry but with schools right across the country, and the NEU and its members are clear that this will have a detrimental impact on not only the staff in the school but the educational provision for children in the school."
Nicky Downes, joint district and branch secretary at the union in Coventry, added: "The NEU has sought to resolve these issues with the school at every stage and are open to talks at any time to avoid such action."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk