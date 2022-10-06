Cost of living: Coventry food hub warns supplies running out
A charity that runs a community food hub has warned its shelves are emptying because of a drop in donations.
Cheylesmore Food Hub in Coventry gives out bags of food, worth about £20, for £5 a week.
It has launched a doorstep initiative in a bid to get it shelves restocked.
Founder Caroline Sinclair is asking people from the Cheylesmore, Earlsdon and Whitley areas to leave donations on their doorstep on Saturday to enable volunteers to collect them.
"We want to make it really easy for people to donate," she said.
The scheme provides food packages for about 90 people each week.
"Donations have really, really dropped, and we know things are going to get tougher for everyone," Ms Sinclair added.
She explained demand has risen for food that doesn't need oven cooking, because of the rise in the cost of energy.
"Normally with people I see their eyes light up, as there's a good selection of stuff in there," she said.
"[But] one man picked up a pizza and just looked at me, as if I had really insulted him, and he explained that he didn't have an oven.
"People can't afford to put their oven on, so we've tried to keep a really good supply of stuff like instant noodles, instant pasta and instant mash that you can just make with boiled water, just so people have something to keep them going throughout the day."
