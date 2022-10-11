Solihull's minor injuries unit set to reopen after pandemic
- Published
Plans are being made to reopen the minor injuries unit at Solihull Hospital.
It closed in May 2020 to keep the site Covid-free and all non-surgical work was transferred elsewhere.
But the council said the closure has led to extra pressures on GPs, Heartlands Hospital and on residents having to travel further.
University Hospitals Birmingham, which runs the site, said reopening the unit was its "preferred option".
The NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) said it recognised the strength of feeling over urgent care in the area although no date has been given for the reopening.
Councillor Mark Parker said it was "great news" and added: "I acknowledge that Covid-19 placed a great deal of pressure on our hospitals, but now is the time for the services to be returned."
The NHS trust also announced plans to open six new operating theatres at Solihull Hospital in December 2023, taking the total number to 13.
This will include three surgeries which were repurposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The report was drawn up for Solihull Council and its members will meet on Thursday to discuss it, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk