People making a difference recognised by awards
Carers, volunteers and fundraisers have been recognised for their contributions during the pandemic.
Across Coventry and Warwickshire, community champions were among those celebrated at HMV Empire in Coventry on Sunday night.
BBC CWR whittled down dozens of nominations to eight winners in their Make a Difference awards.
Sioux Watkins claimed the award for best volunteer for delivering 6,000 food parcels during the pandemic.
She also delivered 1,000 hot meals from her own kitchen to elderly people who were isolating and on top of that she developed a self-defence course for women after being attacked at knife point while out walking in February 2021.
Wellness Junction scooped the award for best community group, which was set up to support older Asian women during the pandemic.
Initially connecting over Whatsapp and Zoom to support participants' mental health, the group now meets at Broad Street hall in Coventry each week for singing, dance and chair yoga.
Being clinically vulnerable, cancer survivor Will Green was extremely isolated during the pandemic but quickly turned his situation into a positive experience.
He bought a treadmill and walked two miles a day while recovering from side-effects of his chemotherapy treatment, raising £28,000 for Cancer Research along the way. He was recognised in the fundraising category.
Best carer went to Sharron Stringer who went above and beyond during the pandemic by shopping, cooking and hairdressing for those she cared for.
Terry Osbourne was named Coventry and Warwickshire's greatest neighbour. An active member of the local church, he volunteers with his local foodbank, cafe and children's clubs.
The Key Worker Award went to Melanie Griffith who has set up and run support groups for people affected by suicide for a number of years.
She was driven to act after finding little support when her sister died 10 years ago and has since been involved in hundreds of suicide interventions.
Michelle MacManus' dedication to recycling earned her the Environment Award. She turned her driveway into a recycling centre, collecting everything from crisp packets and pens to bras and bread bags.
Howard Richards was described as "a perfect role model" due to his work teaching boxing and fitness to support young people across Coventry, Warwickshire and Birmingham.
He was recognised with the Together Award.
BBC CWR said it had been "such a joy for us to have gone out and met all of the finalists, to see first hand the great work they do and the impact that they have in their communities".
"We were so excited to welcome them all to the HMV Empire for a special award's event."
