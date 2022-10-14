Coventry: Two men in court over stabbing near mosque
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man and attempting to kill another in a fight near a mosque.
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was found injured outside the Jamiah Masjid and Institute in Coventry in the evening of 2 October. He later died in hospital.
Jenaid Mahmood, 19, and Hasham Ali Razaaq, 22, both from Halesowen, faced charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon at a hearing at Leamington Crown Court.
They were remanded into custody.
Previously, West Midlands Police charged Adam Razaaq, 20, and Hasnian Razaaq, 23, both from Halesowen, and Mohammed Faisal, 29, from Handsworth in Birmingham, with murder and attempted murder.
They were also remanded into custody after appearing at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 8 October.
Officers were called to the junction of Dunbar Avenue and Queen Mary's Road following reports of a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives.
In a statement, the family of Mr Nawaz thanked emergency services for their "tireless effort to trying to save our father".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk