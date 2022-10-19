'Heartbroken' Wasps employees begin search for new jobs
Former employees from Wasps Rugby Football Club have taken to social media to look for new jobs after 167 staff and players were made redundant.
The Coventry-based club has gone into administration and was suspended by the Premiership last week.
Administrator Andrew Sheridan said on Tuesday it had been "pretty tough" news to break to the staff at the club.
Those looking for new work included coaches and physios and they have had responses from fans offering support.
Former physical performance coach Cormac Ryan was among those to announce on social media he was seeking a new job.
He said in a tweet he had worked at Wasps since 2016 and had "made lifelong friends and memories along the way".
He said he was "gutted" and "heartbroken" by the situation.
First team physiotherapist Jack Haines tweeted to say he was "gutted to be leaving the club in the circumstances that we have and to be losing the opportunity to work with the incredible people there".
The head Wasps Academy strength and conditioning, Michael Main, tweeted it had taken the night to "fully process a very sad day".
He said he could "not have asked for a better group to work alongside".
Some staff have had replies offering possible work elsewhere and fans have tweeted their encouragement.
Andrew Sheridan and Raj Mittal, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP, confirmed in a statement that Wasps Holdings Limited had ceased trading with immediate effect - and that they had been appointed as joint administrators.
Wasps Holdings Ltd is the holding company for Wasps Men, Wasps Women, Wasps Netball, the associated coaching and support teams, and the respective academies and pathways.
Mr Sheridan said: "Our immediate focus is on supporting those who have lost their jobs this morning. This will be an incredibly challenging time for every individual, and we will be assisting them in making claims to the redundancy payments service."
