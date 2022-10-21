Temporary Post Office to open in Nuneaton library after branch closure
A temporary Post Office is to open in a library, restoring services to Nuneaton town centre.
The previous branch at the Abbeygate Shopping Centre closed at the end of August due to "operational reasons," Post Office said.
It had also temporarily closed earlier in the year.
The new counter will open on the ground floor at the Church Street library on 25 October from 09:00 BST.
It will provide 44 hours of services per week.
Anne Murphy, from Post Office, thanked Warwickshire County Council for providing the location.
"We apologise for the inconvenience to our customers at Nuneaton Post Office, who have had disruption with this branch temporarily closed for two periods of time this year," she added.
