Warwickshire Police officer charged with assault
A Warwickshire Police officer has been charged with assaulting a man after an arrest last year.
PC Corey Smith is alleged to have caused Actual Bodily Harm in Bourton-on-Dunsmore in May 2021, the force said.
PC Smith, who has not entered a plea, is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.
The force said he had been taken off front-line duties pending the trial outcome and misconduct proceedings.
The officer, who appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 26 September, was a member of the response team at Rugby Police Station at the time of the incident, Warwickshire Police added.
