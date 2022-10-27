Coventry library book returned 84 years late
- Published
A library book has been returned 84 years late.
The copy of Red Deer, by Richard Jefferies, was taken out of Earlsdon Library in Coventry by the late Capt William Humphries in 1938.
His grandson Paddy Riordan returned the text on Tuesday, with a donation of £18.27 thought to be equivalent to the 4,835d fine.
"It's such a lovely piece of the library's history," said Lucy Winter, community engagement coordinator.
"[Mr Riordan] was so nice and it was so kind of him to donate the fine back to the library," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Capt Humphries had borrowed the nature book for his daughter Anne, who died recently, and was supposed to return it on 11 October 1938.
If the library's current fine rate of 25p per day had been applied, the fee for the late return would have been £7,673.
A notice on the front page of the book states texts should be returned within 14 days, or exchanged by borrowers personally if possible.
Asked if 84 years was the longest time a book had been overdue in the library's history, Ms Winter said: "I would think so."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk